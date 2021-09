Travel to a foreign country in the middle of a pandemic? Why not?

This week Coach Laurie, Anna D and Claire recap Claire’s trip to Italy,

from her favorite version of Pasta Carbonara to the majesty of the Vatican to her plan

if she failed her Covid test to get back home.

(Spoiler Alert – she’s home).

So what is it like to travel at this time?

And how are peoples attitudes?

And how close did she get to George Clooney?

Or not..