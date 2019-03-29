Credit: Voy | BigStockPhoto.com

Increased Distracted Driving Patrols

Now through April 14th MORE patrols for distracted drivers and not just cell phones.

Join Kate Daniels on Sunday Morning Magazing on WARM 106.9 with: Erika Mascorro, Program Director with the Washington Traffic Safety

Commission talking with us about the added patrols happening now through April 14 for the “Distracted Driver

campaign. It’s not just the electronic devices that are the focus, food, putting on make up, shaving, even bending down to pick up a tissue

or other item–all takes eyes off the road, hands off the wheel, and have a greater chance of causing a crash.

The fines are also a hit: $136 for the first offense, and $234 for the second.

NO MORE EXCUSES

http://wadrivetozero.com/distracted-driving/ ,  https://wtsc.wa.gov/

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.