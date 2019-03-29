Increased Distracted Driving Patrols

Now through April 14th MORE patrols for distracted drivers and not just cell phones.
Commission talking with us about the added patrols happening now through April 14 for the “Distracted Driver”
campaign. It’s not just the electronic devices that are the focus, food, putting on make up, shaving, even bending down to pick up a tissue
or other item–all takes eyes off the road, hands off the wheel, and have a greater chance of causing a crash.
The fines are also a hit: $136 for the first offense, and $234 for the second.
NO MORE EXCUSES
http://wadrivetozero.com/distracted-driving/ , https://wtsc.wa.gov/
