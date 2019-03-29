Increased Distracted Driving Patrols

Now through April 14th MORE patrols for distracted drivers and not just cell phones.

Join Kate Daniels on Sunday Morning Magazing on WARM 106.9 with: Erika Mascorro, Program Director with the Washington Traffic Safety

Commission talking with us about the added patrols happening now through April 14 for the “ Distracted Driver ”

campaign. It’s not just the electronic devices that are the focus, food, putting on make up, shaving, even bending down to pick up a tissue

or other item–all takes eyes off the road, hands off the wheel, and have a greater chance of causing a crash.

The fines are also a hit: $136 for the first offense, and $234 for the second.

NO MORE EXCUSES

http://wadrivetozero.com/distracted-driving/ , https://wtsc.wa.gov/