Including Kids with Allergies for Halloween [candy tips & ‘trick’ ideas]

October 30, 2019

And leaning into the ‘trick’ part of ‘trick or treat’ will be key.  Though, just because there may be allergies (and peanuts the biggest one)…doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be ‘treats’.

And if your kids do have allergies, you may already know about the TEAL PUMPKIN PROJECT

Putting a teal pumpkin on your doorstep means you have non-food treats available, such as glow sticks or small toys. This simple act promotes inclusion for trick-or-treaters with food allergies or other conditions.

Or just be prepared, and have a few of the below items on hand:)

Peanut Free Candy and some Gluten Free Halloween Candy

1.) Blow Pops/Tootsie Pops/Dum Dum lollipops

2.) Laffy Taffy – Gluten free candy

3. Hershey chocolate bars (plain) – Also gluten free

4. Dots

5. Red Vines

6. Rice Krispies Treats

7. Mini Oreos

8. Jolly Ranchers

9. Starburst

10. Junior Mints

More (HERE)

 

Some ideas for ‘tricks’

 

  • Glow Sticks
  • Slap Bracelets
  • Spider & Bat Rings
  • Scented Pencils
  • Halloween Pencils

 

