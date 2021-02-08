In Toronto Feb 7th is “Weekend Day”

givency

The Weeknd has collected a number of accolades throughout his career.

From Grammy awards to No. 1 albums and a plethora of platinum plaques,

the Toronto singer has seen success in all corners of his career.

Just hours before he’s took to the stage for the Super Bowl LV halftime show,

The Weeknd can add another accomplishment to his lengthy resume:

receiving his own day in his hometown of Toronto.

The news was shared on Sunday by Toronto mayor John Tory

who shared a screenshot of the announcement to Twitter with a caption that read,

“Proud to proclaim February 7th The Weeknd Day in Toronto as we honour

@theweeknd who is performing today at the #SuperBowl.” He added, “Torontonians

were cheering on proudly as he performed at the #HalfTimeShow.”

“Toronto is proud that one of its own, The Weeknd, has achieved such enormous

popularity both here at home and on the world stage,” he said.

Full Story: HERE

