Madonna is speaking out about Britney Spears‘ controversial conservatorship, deeming it a “violation of human rights,” and likening it to “slavery.”

Taking to Instagram stories on Thursday, Madonna passionately defended her “Me Against the Music” collaborator. “Give this woman her life back,” she declared while sharing a photo of herself wearing a throwback Britney shirt. “Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries.”

The Queen of Pop continued, “This is a violation of human rights” and promised, “Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

Madonna and Britney famously collaborated on the 2003 hit song “Me Against the Music,” which they performed at the MTV Video Music Awards — that was when Madonna infamously kissed both Britney and Christina Aguilera.

Christina previously spoke out against Britney’s conservatorship, calling it “the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable.”

Numerous celebrities, such as Justin Timberlake, Cher and Mariah Carey, have also come forward to support Britney following last month’s bombshell testimony, during which the “Toxic” singer asked to end her 13-year conservatorship. She also leveled serious accusations against her conservators and members of her family.

“I am traumatized. I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day,” Britney said in her explosive 23-minute statement.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 14.

