In new ad, Sarah McLachlan begs us to help all those poor, abandoned…online shopping carts?

Remember when Sarah McLachlan made us all cry with those ASPCA commercials? Remember how she spoofed them for a Super Bowl ad in 2014? Well, she’s doing it again, in a new commercial created by fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds’ digital marketing company Maximum Effort.

In the spot, Sarah says — in her best “won’t you please help?” voice — “Every day, 70% of all online shopping carts are abandoned at the checkout page…victims of a cruel and exhausting checkout process.” Cue forlorn images of actual shopping carts filled with items, sitting out alone in the wilderness.

Sarah explains that when most people try to buy stuff online, the checkout process is so complicated — what with entering addresses, credit card numbers and CVV numbers — that they just forget the whole thing and leave the stuff in their online cart.

The solution? Bolt.com, a company that offers a one-click shopping experience, no matter which website you go to. You enter your information once, and that’s it.

The spot ends with a guy singing, “Go to Bolt.com…come on, we got Sarah f***ing McLachlan!”

In recognition of Sarah’s special talent for drawing attention to pitiful, abandoned things, Bolt has made a $50,000 donation to the ASPCA and in addition, it’s launched Bolt.com/carts, where you can buy “Rescue Cart“ merch. Every item is under a dollar using discount code “ABANDONEDCARTS,” and for each item purchased, Bolt will donate $10 to the ASPCA, up to an additional $50,000.

This isn’t the first time Sarah and Ryan Reynolds have teamed up for an ad — sort of. In 2018, in an spot for his Aviation brand of gin, Reynolds claimed that “every bottle of Aviation is ordained by the Unitarian Church of Fresno, California and then…serenaded with the healing music of Sarah McLachlan.”

