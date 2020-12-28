In Christmas post, Michelle Branch reveals she suffered a miscarriage

Michelle is married to Patrick Carney of the Black Keys, with whom she shares a two-year-old son, Rhys James. But in an Instagram post on Sunday, Michelle writes, “Just when we were rounding third and heading home…2020 was like, ‘nah, I ain’t done yet.’ December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf***er!)”

Despite the terrible news, the singer, who also has a 15-year-old daughter, Owen, from a previous marriage, says she managed to carry on.

“But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress. We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire,” she continues.

“5 more days until 2021,” Michelle continued. “I’m limping to the finish line. These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP’s. I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else. Happy Christmas, everyone xx.”

Michelle’s most recent album, Hopeless Romantic — a collaboration with Carney — came out in 2017.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.