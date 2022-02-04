In celebration of his first Super Bowl commercial, Charlie Puth opens up about his other﻿ firsts

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA

Charlie Puth plays a beatboxing fox in his first Super Bowl ad and, in a new interview, the “Light Switch” singer opened up about his other big firsts.

Speaking with Extra, Charlie reveals that his first concert was James Taylor and that he got his first job at 14 — as a piano teacher. He adds his first big purchase coincided with his 25th birthday, which was, “I got myself a really nice watch that I gave to my mom.”

Charlie also remembers the first moment he knew music was his true calling, revealing, “When ‘See You Again’ resonated with the world and it went beyond the movie [2015’s Furious 7] and people were relating to it, it basically reaffirmed to myself that I can make music for people.”

Speaking of his new single, Charlie says the idea came to him when looking at a light switch. “I thought to myself, ‘Why do people never use sound effects in music and call the sound effect the title of the song?’ When I thought about that, I heard the whole song in my head just come to life,” he says.

The single has since blown up on steaming platforms, amassing over 20 million Spotify streams in its first week. Charlie says the single is “growing faster than any song that I’ve ever put out, which is phenomenal.”

Coincidentally, he says the music video for “Light Switch,” which stars fitness personality Billy Blanks, is “the most viewed video I’ve ever put out in the first week!”

He also teased the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which features﻿ Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Adds Charlie, “I know some neat info that there’s some artists that they’re not telling you about that are going to be there!”

