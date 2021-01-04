In 2021, Meghan Trainor's looking forward to time with baby and "staying safe"

Ryan Trainor

Meghan Trainor had an exciting 2020: Not only did she get the news that she’s expecting her first child, but she also released her first Christmas album, and topped the Adult Contemporary chart with “White Christmas,” her duet with Seth MacFarlane. So what is the pregnant star most looking forward to in 2021? Some rest, for starters.

“Um, taking time off with my baby?” she tells ABC Audio, laughing. “I don’t know… Hopefully things will get better with corona and with the pandemic, hopefully we’ll see some changes.”

“I know a lot of people don’t even believe in [the pandemic.] And I’m like, ‘No, it’s real. So please focus and get safe and get tested,'” Meghan laments. “And so, yeah, I’m looking forward to being home with my baby and staying safe.”

One thing that will make staying home easier for Meghan is the fact that she’s essentially moved her entire music production and recording operation into her house. She recorded her Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, while in lockdown, but she says that’s just the beginning.

“We’re doing everything we can to make the studio even better each year and and it’s so reassuring,” says Meghan.

“It’s so nice to know, like, ‘Oh, they need me to record something? I’ll just go downstairs while the baby’s napping,'” she adds. “Y’know, like, I can do it at home. I don’t have to leave all the time. So that’s great.”

Meghan’s baby boy is due in early 2021.

