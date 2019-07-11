Improvising On A Car Booster Seat?

A Canadian driver was charged after apparently trying to use beer to keep a toddler safe in the car.

Officials with the Ontario Provincial Police, West Region said Wednesday that a two-year-old was not hurt

after the driver used a case of beer as a booster seat.

Creative? Maybe? Safe….NO!

Authorities said the 22-year-old Wellington North driver was stopped in North Perth and charged with failing

to ensure a child was properly seat-belted.

Police reminded drivers to use proper seats for children.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069