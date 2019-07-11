Improvising On A Car Booster Seat?

A Canadian driver was charged after apparently trying to use beer to keep a toddler safe in the car.
Officials with the Ontario Provincial Police, West Region said Wednesday that a two-year-old was not hurt
after the driver used a case of beer as a booster seat.
Creative? Maybe? Safe….NO!
Authorities said the 22-year-old Wellington North driver was stopped in North Perth and charged with failing
to ensure a child was properly seat-belted.
Police reminded drivers to use proper seats for children.
Full Story: HERE
