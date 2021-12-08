Improve Your Relationship in 60 Seconds (or Less)

Rido81|Big Stock

A lot of us want better relationships, but not all of us are willing to put in the effort to develop them.

So what if we told you there are multiple ways to improve your relationship that don’t take much time, including 30 ways to improve your relationship in less than a minute?

It’s true! Experts say 60 seconds can go a long way, if you use them wisely. In fact, “the most beautiful elements of a relationship — like romance, love, joy, friendship, fun, commitment, trust, and emotional intimacy — don’t flourish in lofty gestures,” Holly Parker, Ph.D., a practicing psychologist, Harvard lecturer, and author of If We’re Together, Why Do I Feel So Alone?, says “They thrive in the world of the everyday, in those caring deeds that, repeated regularly, become little habits of affection that color a couple’s life and give the relationship its own unique emotional hue.”

If you’re ready to start taking the steps toward a thoughtful, loving relationship, here are some quick ways to put a smile on your partner’s face.

1. Send a cute “thinking of you” text.

It doesn’t take much time to send a text, perhaps on your lunch break or right before bed, just to say “I’m thinking of you.” And yet the positive impact it’ll have on your partner? Immeasurable.

2. Give them a compliment.

Maybe you tell them first thing in the morning how much they brighten your day, or you compliment their outfit, or say how inspired you are by their ability to read through an entire stack of books in a month. Whatever it is, small compliments and comments like these add to that aforementioned positive vibe.

3. Give them a hug!

Physical touch means a lot to lots of people, which is why a hug, a hand hold, or a snuggle on the couch can truly improve your relationship.

4. Clear or wash their dishes for them.

Helping out in small ways — like picking up orange juice without being asked, clearing the dishes, or quickly doing a chore that isn’t technically yours — are all actionable ways to show your partner how much you care, especially when they seem tired or busy.

5. Tuck them in when they go to bed.

Even if you don’t go to bed at the same time, you can still tuck your partner in as a way to end the day together. Sit by them and rub their feet, read a book aloud together, or simply give them a kiss and say goodnight.

6. Leave a sticky note that says “I love you” on the mirror.

What could be cuter than finding an unexpected message? You could also tuck a note in their coat pocket, for them to find later.

7. Send them an e-card.

If your partner’s inbox is typically flooded with work emails, surprise them with a fun e-card. Bonus points if it’s truly funny.

8. Share something awesome that they said, wrote, or created on social media.

Go ahead and boost them up by blasting it out to all your friends, family, and followers.

9. Throw in a piece of candy while you’re buying groceries.

One of the best parts of being a couple is learning what your partner likes, and surprising them with it. So if you’re at the grocery store and happen to spot their favorite candy (or soda, or flavor of chips) throw it in the cart.

10. Put on their favorite song as they come home from work.

It’s a small gesture, but one that shows you want them to be happy.

As a relationship goes on, it becomes easier and easier to take each other for granted. That’s why it’s so important to keep trying to please each other like you did in the beginning, in small but meaningful ways. Sometimes, all it takes to reconnect is a minute of your time.

