Improve Your Odds On Online Dating Just add…

Animals that boost your inbound messages by 200 percent and over include horses, rabbits, dogs, frogs, cats, birds and goats.

Seriously?

Surprisingly enough, sheep followed hamsters at 328 percent, with elephants next at 314 percent.

Now, don’t worry.

If you’re not one to document every little thing your pet does, a simple mention will suffice, too.

Zoosk also data-mined 41,054 men’s profiles and 375,454 messages,

helping gents learn that just referencing certain animals will do you some good — that is, unless it’s a cat or a bird.

Full Story and Animal Chart: HERE

