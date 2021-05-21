Imposter Syndrome, Do You Have it?

Dzmitry Dzemidovich|BigStock

75% of female executives are experiencing Imposter Syndrome.

According to a new study, and not only that:

50% of Imposter Syndrome sufferers are working moms,

but still have a higher focus on work than personal life due to feelings of guilt.

What is imposter syndrome?

It’s loosely defined as doubting your abilities and feeling like a fraud.

It disproportionately affects high-achieving people,

who find it difficult to accept their accomplishments.

Many question whether they’re deserving of accolades.

Have you ever had that thought “if they only knew….”

How do we get over imposter syndrome?

First of all stop thinking like an imposter.

The best gift you can give your self is to “Ditch Imposter Syndrome” once you know what it is.

