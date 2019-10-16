Imagine The Week Of Your Wedding And Your All Inclusive Venue Shuts Down

– A bride and groom were set to tie the knot this weekend but the all-inclusive wedding venue, suddenly closed its doors.

A note posted on the door Tuesday stated:

“We regret to inform you that as of today, we will no longer be doing business, which includes planning appointments, the dress store appointments, rehearsals, weddings, and all other business. Due to a recent major decline in the owner’s health, we can no longer continue to operate and do business.”

The note went on to say:

“We realize that couples have paid deposits, payments, and even full payment for their weddings. We are in the process of getting information on how this money will be paid back, but rest assured that this is our first priority, and we will have more answers very soon.”

What are these couples supposed to do?

How do you find a venue the week of your wedding?

It was all inclusive so catering, dress, minister, etc.

It’s the Monte Cristo Ballroom, an all-inclusive wedding venue, in Everett and it has suddenly closed its doors.

This happens to affect a family member of mine as well and I expect we will be hearing stories of kindess

to help these couples still have their dream wedding.

