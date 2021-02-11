I’m Not a Cat

Everyone is supposedly due their 15 minutes of fame, and Rod Ponton just got his…

Except not as a human, but as a cat.

Thanks to a video that went viral,

the Texas attorney is now known around the world for being the lawyer on

Zoom who couldn’t figure out how to take a filter off his face,

turning him into an on-screen feline during a virtual Presidio County court hearing.

Ponton says he’s surprised at the reaction to the video,

which was shared online by Judge Roy Ferguson,

but for now, he’s just going to “roll with it.”

“I did not know that Zoom could turn me into a cat,”

or “that cat Zoom could turn me into an internet celebrity, According to BCC.

Ponton says he was using his secretary’s computer for the meeting.

Video: HERE

