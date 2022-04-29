“I’m just not there yet”: Celine Dion continues to recover, reschedules European shows to 2023

ALICE CHICHE/AFP via Getty Images

The “severe and persistent muscle spasms” that have been plaguing Celine Dion for months don’t appear to be going away any time soon. The star is now postponing her 2022 European shows to 2023.

Celine was unable to launch her new Las Vegas residency at Resorts World last November due to the condition, and now she says her recovery is taking longer than she had hoped.

“I’m so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time; first we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now it’s my health issues causing us to postpone the shows,” Celine says in an emotional video statement. “I am doing a little bit better…but I’m still experiencing some spasms.”

“I need to be in top shape when I’m on stage,” she adds. “I honestly can’t wait, but I’m just not there yet… I’m doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100% at my shows because that’s what you deserve.”

Celine adds, “I appreciate your loyalty…thank you so much for the messages of love and support that you always send to my social media. It means a lot to me.”

Celine also took the opportunity to say that she stands with the people of Ukraine, adding, “I hope and pray that this war ends soon.”

The rescheduled shows start in February of 2023 and run through April, and then resume in August and run through October. It’s possible that between April and August, Celine’s hoping to return to Las Vegas.

