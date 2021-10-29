“I’ll tell you what I want, what I really really want”: Spice Girls release 25th anniversary edition of ‘Spice’

UMC /EMI

“Here’s the story from A to Z,” the Spice Girls have just issued a reimagination of their smash debut album, Spice, called Spice 25.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the group’s massively successful 1996 album, Spice 25 is a two-disc compilation that boasts the tracks from the original album alongside several bonus tunes and previously unreleased songs handpicked by the group. Spice turns 25 on November 4.

The project boasts “Wannabe,” the band’s signature hit that turned them into a superstar act and topped the charts in multiple countries, including the Billboard Hot 100, as well as the follow-up hits “Say You’ll Be There” and “2 Become 1,” among others.

News of the updated album comes with a new lyric video for “Wannabe” that features graphics capturing the essence of each Spice Girl — Mel. B (“Scary Spice”), Victoria Beckham (“Posh Spice”), Mel. C (“Sporty Spice”), Geri Halliwell (“Ginger Spice”) and Emma Bunton (“Baby Spice”). The new clip takes viewers inside the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London where the original “Wannabe” video was famously filmed.

This summer, the group also honored the song’s legacy with a Wannabe EP that featured previously unheard demos.

Upon its release in 1996, Spice spent 15 weeks at #1 in the Spice Girls’ native U.K. and also reached the top of the Billboard 200.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.