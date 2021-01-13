I’ll Take “Who Is Aaron Rodgers For $200 Please”

Photo Credit: Bigstock

Aaron Rodgers… yes, that one… the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers will guest host Jeopardy after Ken Jennings.

"This #Packers QB & former contestant on the show will be a guest host of @Jeopardy" "Who is @AaronRodgers12?" 📰 https://t.co/QkZm3cZbQ6 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 12, 2021

Wow… He’s great in the State Farm commercials. I HAVE to watch to see how this will go down. I mean Alex Trebek was a member of MENSA. Ken Jennings absolutely SLAYED it when he played the game the first time and in the Champions Round special episodes. So his presence is clear. I’m not sure how an NFL quarterback plays into the history and prestige of Jeopardy.

But I bet he’ll surprise everyone with his wit and charisma.

Mark my words!