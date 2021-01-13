I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead

Rido81|BigStock

Are you getting enough sleep?

Seems so simple but a good nights sleep can improve your life.

First, how much sleep do we need?

Most adults need 7 to 8 hours of good quality sleep on a regular schedule each night.

Kids need even more sleep than adults.

Teens need 8 to 10 hours of sleep each night.

School-aged children need 9 to 12 hours of sleep each night.

Preschoolers need to sleep between 10 and 13 hours a day (including naps).

Toddlers need to sleep between 11 and 14 hours a day (including naps).

Babies need to sleep between 12 and 16 hours a day (including naps)

What are the benefits of good sleeping habits?

Steadier blood sugar/Germ fighting/weight control

Tips for getting more sleep

Go to sleep at the same time each night, and get up at the same time each morning, even on the weekends. Don’t take naps after 3 p.m, and don’t nap longer than 20 minutes. Stay away from caffeine and alcohol late in the day. Avoid nicotine completely. Get regular exercise, but not within 2-3 hours of bedtime. Don’t eat a heavy meal late in the day. A light snack before bedtime is OK. Make your bedroom comfortable, dark, quiet, and not too warm or cold. Follow a routine to help you relax before sleep (for example, reading or listening to music). Turn off the TV and other screens at least an hour before bedtime. Don’t lie in bed awake. If you can’t fall asleep after 20 minutes, do something calming until you feel sleepy, like reading or listening to soft music. Talk with a doctor if you continue to have trouble sleeping.

Teens and Sleep

Sleep problems are a special concern for teenagers.

The average teen needs about 9 hours of sleep a night.

Children and teens who don’t get that much may have problems getting along with others.

They may feel angry and impulsive, have mood swings, feel sad or depressed, or lack motivation.

They also may have problems paying attention, and they may get lower grades and feel stressed.

In addition to the sleep tips for adults, teens can also try:

Avoiding screen time at least an hour before bed.

Banning all-nighters (Don’t leave homework for the last minute!)

Writing in a diary or on a to-do list just before sleep, to reduce stress

Sleeping no more than 2 hours later on weekend mornings than on weekday mornings.

Sleep Tips for Cancer Patients

Sleep disturbances can be very common in cancer patients and usually have more than one cause.

People in cancer treatment may sleep more than usual, or they may have trouble sleeping.

Learn what patients and caregivers can do to help.