IKEA Russia offering instructions on how to build pillow forts, furniture castles for quarantine

May 18, 2020

iStock/Antonio_Diaz(LOS ANGELES) — The ad agency Instinct came up with a crafty way to keep kids occupied during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For IKEA Russia, the group designed instructions, drawn up in that unmistakably Swedish style with which any IKEA shopper is familiar, on how to build furniture forts and kid-sized castles made up of common household items. 

For example, AdWeek notes, some clothespins, a floor lamp, some chairs and a bedsheet are all it takes to create a nifty-looking ‘Höuse.’ 

The ad agency came up with six designs in all, which also include a ‘Cåstle,’ ‘Förtress,’ ‘Wigwåm,’ ‘Cåve’ and ‘Cåmpingtent.’

As always is the case with IKEA, some assembly and umlauts required.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only