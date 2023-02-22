IFPI names Taylor Swift Global Recording Artist of the Year

ABC

Taylor Swift has pulled a hat trick. For the third time, The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) has crowned her its Global Recording Artist of the Year.

The honor is given to the artist based on their streams, downloads, covers and sales of their music over the prior year. IFPI, which represents the global recording industry, did not disclose the singer’s worldwide sales numbers for 2022.

It should be noted Taylor won this award in 2014 and 2019; she’s now the first artist to win the award three times. The only other artists to win the honor multiple times was BTS and rapper Drake, who have two awards each.

Last year, Taylor finished behind winners BTS and also made it into the top three in 2015, 2017 and 2020. Because of that, she is the award’s most successful artist over the past 10 years.

Said IFPI Chief Executive ﻿Frances Moore﻿, “It is a great pleasure to award the IFPI Global Recording Artist Award to Taylor Swift for an unprecedented third time in the chart’s ten-year history. Taylor is a truly magnificent international star, who continues to grow and evolve as an artist whilst maintaining an incredibly strong connection with her fans around the world.”

This year, BTS came in second place, while Drake finished in third.

In October, Taylor shattered records with the arrival of Midnights. The effort debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and was the first album to sell over 1 million copies in a week since Taylor’s own Reputation in 2017.

