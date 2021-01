Just as the world has started to feel a bit calmer,

we get a couple of reminders that, as humans,

we will always need to have each other’s backs.

This week Coach Laurie, Anna D and Claire talk about what the

Department of Homeland Security wants us to do,

and how a former Seahawk presented a shocking example of domestic violence.

On the lighter front, Bachelorette Laurie has finally waded into the Online Dating Pool,

but it seems that Pool has some algae…and maybe a few too many skinny dippers!

Podcast: HERE