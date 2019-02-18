If You Miss Tuesday’s Supermoon, You Will Have Another Chance

But in the meantime, this afternoon at 4:49 will be a good time to see it…If the clouds part.

It’s a it’s fullest at 7:53 a.m. on Tuesday morning. But full moons look best at dusk and dawn, and the perigee — the time the moon is the closest — will be about six hours before that.

So, the best time to catch the Super Snow Moon is around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

But your first chance to see the supermoon will be Monday around 4:49 p.m. when a bigger-than-usual moon will be rising — that is, assuming the Seattle-metro area weather is clear enough.

March 20 will bring a new supermoon (dubbed, depending on where you are, the “Worm Moon,” the “Sap Moon,” or the “Crow Moon”) which both coincides with the start of spring and will be the third and final supermoon of 2019.

