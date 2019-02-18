Credit: Rossarin62 | BigStockPhoto.com

If You Miss Tuesday’s Supermoon, You Will Have Another Chance

But in the meantime, this afternoon at 4:49 will be a good time to see it…If the clouds part. 

It’s a it’s fullest at 7:53 a.m. on Tuesday morning. But full moons look best at dusk and dawn, and the perigee — the time the moon is the closest — will be about six hours before that.

So, the best time to catch the Super Snow Moon is around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

But your first chance to see the supermoon will be Monday around 4:49 p.m. when a bigger-than-usual moon will be rising — that is, assuming the Seattle-metro area weather is clear enough.

March 20 will bring a new supermoon (dubbed, depending on where you are, the “Worm Moon,” the “Sap Moon,” or the “Crow Moon”) which both coincides with the start of spring and will be the third and final supermoon of 2019.

Full Story: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
