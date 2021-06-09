“If You Love Her,” you’ll let Forest Blakk give you $4,500 for your dream wedding

Jimmy Fontaine

Forest Blakk‘s ballad “If You Love Her” will no doubt be soundtracking many a wedding this summer, but now the Canadian singer/songwriter wants to help make one lucky couple’s marriage dreams come true — with cold hard cash.

Forest is giving away $4,500 for you to use towards a wedding dress, ring or honeymoon. He’s posted a video of himself on Instagram, explaining, “It’s no secret that the last year-and-a-half has been difficult for a lot of people. Weddings and engagements have been postponed and canceled and financially. It’s been very challenging.”

He goes on to say that because “If You Love Her” has been such a success, he wants to pay it forward. All you need to do is click the link in his bio, follow the steps and you’ll be in the running to win.

“At the end of the day, money shouldn’t be the thing that stands between you and your love story,” says Forest.

