If You Love Chocolate Move to Seattle

Suze|BigStock

Seattle falls in at #6 in the list of BEST CITIES to live in if you love chocolate.

Chocolate is wonderful on its own, but this luxurious treat also has the superpower to enhance the flavor of other foods like strawberries, bacon, pretzels, and coffee.

But where are the best cities to give in to your chocolate cravings?

Lawn Love ranked 190 of the biggest U.S. cities to determine the Best Cities for Chocolate Lovers.

We looked for cities with abundant chocolate factories and high-quality shops selling chocolate, including chocolatiers, dessert shops, and patisseries. We also considered chocolate-themed entertainment like museums, tours, theme parks, and events.

Full List: HERE