If You Could Get a Tattoo for One Year, Would You?

Until recently, there were basically two options for getting a tattoo:

There is the permanent kind, or the temporary kind that disappeared after a lengthy shower.

But now, people looking to get some ink have a new option.

Ephemeral Tattoo, in Brooklyn, is hoping to attract a wide variety of customers

who may be curious about tattoos but aren’t ready to make a lifelong commitment,

Instead, the ink used at Ephemeral Tattoo will take up to 15 months for the ink to fade,

which is reportedly the way it was designed.

Unlike traditional tattoos, where the ink is designed to resist being broken down by the body,

the inks used at Ephemeral Tattoo are purposely designed to break down over time.

So far, however, black is the only type of ink available at the parlor.

Michael Bellamy, owner of Red Rocket Tattoo in Manhattan thinks

It’s totally against what tattoos stand for: the permanence, the commitment,

the rebellious [spirit].

