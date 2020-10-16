If You are Clumsy Your Name Might Be….

AndreyPopov|BigStock

People with certain names may be more susceptible to accidents, according to new data.

The lawsuit loan-funding service recently released its findings on its website,

listing the top 10 names of men and women who are considered

the “clumsiest” and “most accident-prone.”

Kyle topped the list of male names, with Blake, Brian, Ryan and Daniel falling behind in second through fifth place, according to the data. Also in the top 10 for male names were Mark, Bob, Samuel, William and James.

As for females, Uplift Legal Funding said Hailey was deemed the “clumsiest” name based on their research.

Taylor came in second place, while Linda, Barbara and Kimberley followed behind in second through fifth place. Mary, Angela, Deborah, Gabrielle and Louise rounded out the list for females.

