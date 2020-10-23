IF ONLY HALLMARK RAN TINDER

Would having a questionnaire on a first date save you some trouble down the road? And once you get to marriage talk, ladies, are you planning to change your name?
Join Coach Laurie, Anna D and Claire as they discuss Modern Love!
Also – get ready to wait for the elevator because we’re hearing about an
office building that’s been virtually empty for 6 months but now has people coming back.
Plus, the girls try to explain their undying love for Hallmark Movies!
