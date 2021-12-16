If Mariah Carey Re Tweets You Get a Big Mac

And she did, so download the app and get your free burger everyday until Christmas.
On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer gave fans of the Golden Arches a real treat: free Big Macs, from now until Christmas Eve, for anyone who spends $1 minimum purchase (excluding tax) on the restaurant’s app.
It all happened on Twitter, when McDonald’s official account tweeted, “If @MariahCarey retweets this everyone gets a free Big Mac.” Carey quickly followed suit, retweeting the message along with the comment, “You’re welcome.”
That unlocked the deal, which McDonald’s says runs at participating restaurants. Customers can cash in the offer once a day.
They’ll get “two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun,” as Carey sang in a TikTok video, covering the iconic Big Mac jingle.
