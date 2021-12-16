If Mariah Carey Re Tweets You Get a Big Mac

And she did, so download the app and get your free burger everyday until Christmas.

On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer gave fans of the Golden Arches a real treat: free Big Macs, from now until Christmas Eve, for anyone who spends $1 minimum purchase (excluding tax) on the restaurant’s app.

It all happened on Twitter, when McDonald’s official account tweeted, “If @MariahCarey retweets this everyone gets a free Big Mac.” Carey quickly followed suit, retweeting the message along with the comment, “You’re welcome.”