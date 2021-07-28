If Everyone’s Back in the Office, Why Am I All Alone?

It was another miracle week here in our LANON family,

with Coach Laurie feeling the power of prayer for a beloved family animal.

Also, lots of offices are officially back in person now,

and yet, somehow they’re also not; are you all alone in your cubicle village?

It may be time to #FreeBritney from her draconian conservatorship,

but that doesn’t mean she’s not still bipolar.

The Olympics are underway, but should they be?

And….Seattle releases the Kraken and every single person in

Washington is now die-hard hockey fan! Or Not.

Podcast: HERE