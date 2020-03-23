Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina talks to Oprah about testing positive for COVID-19

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, revealed that she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

“I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive,” the 30-year-old revealed to Oprah Winfrey during a FaceTime call.

“I’m not surprised,” she admitted, adding that her “instinct as a wife” drove her decision to self-quarantine with her husband, who shared his diagnosis with his social media followers on March 16.

Sabrina explained, “I could have made the decision to put myself in a separate room or stay away… but I made the decision to still be with him.”

Idris also joined the conversation which aired as part of Oprah’s new series with Apple TV+ titled Oprah Talks.

The aptly new show features the talk show legend having “remote conversations with experts and everyday people to provide insight, meaning, and tangible advice for the human spirit,” according to the streaming service’s website.

