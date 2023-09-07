Iconic Madonna Pepsi commercial to re-air during MTV VMAs

PEPSI

Remember back in the 80s, 90s and early 2000 when some of the biggest music stars in the world starred in Pepsi commercials? Pepsi is bringing them back for this year’s MTV VMAs.

To celebrate its 125 anniversary, Pepsi has re-released some of its most famous ads, and versions two of them — Britney Spears‘ “Joy of Cola” spot from 2001 and Madonna‘s 1989 “Like A Prayer” commercial — will air during the VMAs on September 12.

The Madonna Pepsi commercial opens with her saying, “Go ahead, make a wish” and features scenes of her singing and dancing. She originally used it to debut the song “Like a Prayer” as part of a $5 million deal with Pepsi, which marked the first time that kind of cross-promotion had been attempted.

The next day, Madonna released the actual music video for “Like a Prayer,” which featured images of burning crosses, and Madonna kissing a Black saint. The video caused so much controversy — with even Pope John Paul II urging Italian fans to boycott Madonna — that Pepsi dropped the singer, reportedly allowing her to keep the $5 million.

Pepsi has also posted to its YouTube channel its three other iconic videos from the past: Tina Turner‘s 1986 “Taste for Pepsi” spot, Robert Palmer‘s 1989 “Simply Irresistible” ad and the truly legendary Ray Charles commercial from 1991, whose tagline “You got the right one, baby!” became a popular catchphrase. Sadly, all three performers are no longer with us.

