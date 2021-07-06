I Wish I Could Speak Whale

How is it that we live in a world where Britney Spears is not free but Bill Cosby is?

Join Coach Laurie, Anna D, and Claire as we talk about the sudden release of Cosby

from prison and it’s potential impact on survivors of sexual assault.

We also talk about the NCAA’s decision to let college athletes make money,

and what life was like under the Pacific Northwest Heat Dome!

Also, Laurie tells an amazing story about a teenager’s ability to deescalate a difficult situation.

And, we celebrate ABBA for a major accomplishment and then try to remember

the difference between New Order and Erasure. Or Yaz. Or….not.

PODCAST: HERE