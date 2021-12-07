I Will Turn This Car Around

Estradaanton Available for extended lice|BigStock

Sheesh, when did I become my parent? Or is it a dad~ism?

According to a recent survey from The Dad, more than 12,000 dads weighed questions to help us separate fact from fiction. It turns out that we casual observers are just might be onto something, especially when it comes to how dads act (and especially what they say) in the family car.

Ever hear a dad look at traffic on the opposite side of a highway and say “Glad we’re not going that way”? You probably have: 77.4% of respondents report doing the same. Or what about packing up a car for a trip like they’re playing high-stakes Tetris, tying something down to the roof with a strap, then giving one final tug before patting the load announcing “That’s not going anywhere.”

Yeah. Them and 70.5% of other dads.

An impressive 67.6% percent admit to uttering “People don’t know how to drive in this town,” regardless of what town they’re in, and 63.9% can’t help but announce “Look: horses!” any time they pass a farm, ranch, or paddock. (Though, to be fair, more than 68% of moms will announce an equine presence, which just leads us to believe that humans really get excited about farm animals.)

More than 62% of dads who go back to retrieve their forgotten keys will announce “Can’t get very far without these!” and almost 53% won’t depart without declaring “Let’s rock and roll!”

Somewhat surprisingly, only 54% of dads surveyed admitted that they’ve uttered perhaps the most famous travel-related Dad-ism: “I’ll turn this car around!” But be warned, unruly children — of those who did, a full 30% admit to following through, traffic ticket be damned.

Whether this is learned behavior, genetics, or some heady combination of the two, we don’t know. But we do know that when it comes to dads and their cars, sometimes stereotypes exist for a reason.

