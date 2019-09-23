Credit: BigStockPhoto

I Wanna Walk Through 5000 Jack o’ Lanterns!!!

September 23, 2019

 Guests can walk through 5,000 hand-carved jack o’ lanterns at the GLOW Nashville this Halloween.

However it is in Nashville Tennessee.

The event bringing the 1/3 miles trail to Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. It boasts thousands of jack o’ lanterns,

from simple pumpkins to larger-than-life structures.

The trail usually takes about 30 to 45 minutes to walk through and is stroller friendly.

The GLOW is family friendly and also offers live carving demonstrations.

It’s open from Oct. 3 to Oct. 27 and usually opens from 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Full story and video: HERE

Click here for more information.

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
