I Wanna Walk Through 5000 Jack o’ Lanterns!!!

Guests can walk through 5,000 hand-carved jack o’ lanterns at the GLOW Nashville this Halloween.

However it is in Nashville Tennessee.

The event bringing the 1/3 miles trail to Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. It boasts thousands of jack o’ lanterns,

from simple pumpkins to larger-than-life structures.

The trail usually takes about 30 to 45 minutes to walk through and is stroller friendly.

The GLOW is family friendly and also offers live carving demonstrations.

It’s open from Oct. 3 to Oct. 27 and usually opens from 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

