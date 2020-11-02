I Voted Sticker & A Free Donught

lakshmi Prasad|bigStock

Krispy Kreme wants to get people celebrating “doughmocracy.”



The doughnut chain will give visitors the iconic “I Voted” sticker,

as well as a free doughnut, in honor of Election Day on November 3.

There is no proof of voting required to participate.

However, Krispy Kreme officials hope the free goods are a draw to those “out and about.”

This is not the first time Krispy Kreme has given away free doughnuts to mark an important event.

Earlier this year, the company gave out “ Graduate Dozen boxes to high school or college seniors whose graduation ceremonies were canceled due of the coronavirus pandemic.

Full Story: HERE