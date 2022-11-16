“I think I’ll go scream for ten minutes straight”: Taylor Swift reacts to Grammy nomination

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift admitted she had “many reasons to lose my damn mind” on Tuesday, one reason being her multiple Grammy nominations.

The singer took to her Instagram Story to celebrate one nomination in particular, which was “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” earning a nod for Song of the Year.

“So many reasons to lose my damn mind today,” her note began, which fans suspect was a reference to the ticket presale fiasco over her Eras Tour. “But… All Too Well 10 is the song I’m most proud of out of anything I’ve written.”

Taylor continued, “The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors the songwriting… it’s momentous and surreal.”

The singer explained she spoke with song co-writer Liz Rose, and the two “reminisced about how we started writing together when I was 14.”

“She believed in me then and we are nominated together now. It’s just so cute I can’t cope. I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art but instead I think I’ll go scream for ten minutes straight,” the note closed. “And think about how this wouldn’t have happened without you.”

Aside from being nominated for Song of the Year, Taylor picked up a nod for her “from the vault” song “I Bet You Think About Me,” which is up for Best Country Song.

