Concerts are coming back!!

Join Coach Laurie, Anna D, and Claire

as we reminisce about our fave concerts, who we are looking forward to seeing again,

and catching cool (and sometimes sweaty) things from the stage.

Plus, Juneteenth is (finally) officially a national holiday!

And it’s Pride Month, so stand stand back as we

shred some epic Queen air guitar solos.

Or drum solos. Or not…

PODCAST: HERE