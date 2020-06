Is there a better sound in the world? The unmistakable tones of Camptown Races or some other kids classic blasting from a speaker mounted to a truck full of treats! It sends ME running…. and I don’t run for much. Forget the leash law for long enough to watch this VERY patient and polite pit bull that loves his frozen dairy.

What a good boy! An inspiration really because sometimes when I hear the sound of the ice cream truck I go ALL George Costanza on the world.

Fire and Ice…. cream! LOL!!