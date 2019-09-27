I NEED The New Lego Gingerbread House

On the latest We’re So Xmas podcast, we might have said that Gingerbread Houses are inferior to the new Chocolate Cottage from Cadbury. But if you want to take it to another level entirely, check out the new Gingerbread House that Lego is releasing on October 1!

Of course, being from Lego it’s not cheap, coming in at a nice round $100. But when you consider how much fun you could have putting this together with your kids (and potentially your grandkids, Legos last forever) it’s actually a pretty good deal. The Gingerbread House has almost 1,500 pieces, comes with an adorable Christmas Tree, glowing fireplace and two Gingerbread minifigs.

If $100 is a little rich for your blood, but you still want to get in on the Lego Christmas spirit, they also offer an adorable Gingerbread Man keychain for a very reasonable $4.99.

Ready to buy but want a few more details? Here is the full rundown from the press release: