I NEED The New Lego Gingerbread House

On the latest We’re So Xmas podcast, we might have said that Gingerbread Houses are inferior to the new Chocolate Cottage from Cadbury. But if you want to take it to another level entirely, check out the new Gingerbread House that Lego is releasing on October 1!
Of course, being from Lego it’s not cheap, coming in at a nice round $100. But when you consider how much fun you could have putting this together with your kids (and potentially your grandkids, Legos last forever) it’s actually a pretty good deal. The Gingerbread House has almost 1,500 pieces, comes with an adorable Christmas Tree, glowing fireplace and two Gingerbread minifigs.
If $100 is a little rich for your blood, but you still want to get in on the Lego Christmas spirit, they also offer an adorable Gingerbread Man keychain for a very reasonable $4.99.
Ready to buy but want a few more details? Here is the full rundown from the press release:
- Includes 3 LEGO® figures: a gingerbread man, gingerbread woman and gingerbread baby.
- The Gingerbread House features frosted roofs with colorful candy buttons, a rich facade with candy cane columns and walking sticks, glittery windows and a tall chimney stack with a glowing fireplace, plus a detailed interior, brick-built baby carriage and a snow blower.
- Gingerbread House interior features an array of fun details and candy-style furnishings, including a bedroom with chocolate bed and cotton-candy lamp, and a bathroom with the essential toilet and bathtub!
- Also includes a Christmas tree with wrapped gifts and toys, including a rocking horse and a toy train.
- Check out the yummy candy-cane signposts!
- Press down on the chimney-smoke button to set the fire aglow!
- Children will love imaginative play with the gingerbread family.
- Help the gingerbread lady nestle the gingerbread baby in the carriage.
- Accessory elements include a baby bottle, cups, frying pan and an axe.
- Special elements include a new-for-August-2019 gold bar element in tan and transparent 1×1 glitter bricks in purple.
- Measures over 8” (21cm) high, 10” (26cm) wide and 5” (13cm) deep.