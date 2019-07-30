Credit: YouTube

I Might Need a $120 Christmas Ornament

July 30, 2019

This is definitely not something I say every day (or ever really), but I think I might need a $120 Christmas ornament. Hallmark just announced this amazing Hogwarts Tree Topper and I’m pretty sure the star that has been my families go to tree topper for years is going to be replaced by a magical castle that lights up and plays “Hedwig’s Theme” from Harry Potter (with a click from a Hogwart’s Crest shaped remote!)

If that’s not quite enough Harry Potter for you (or your Christmas Tree), Hallmark also has Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger ornaments that play your favorite quotes from the show along with a flashing light show.

Ok, so maybe I actually need $210 worth of Christmas ornaments.

About Cliff Johnson

Cliff LOVES Christmas (but isn't a fan of snow). So he moved to from Utah to Seattle to work at Warm 106.9, the best Christmas station on the planet! When he's not watching A Christmas Story or listening to his favorite Christmas album (Barenaked...For the Holidays) he's probably podcasting about video games (which TBH, make great holiday gifts!)
