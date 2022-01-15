I LIKE LONG WALKS ON THE BEACH AND I’M AIRPOD-SHAPED

We recorded this episode on January 6th — what did Claire give her true love on this 12th day of Christmas? You’ll find out here. Apparently there are terms and phrases being overused that people want banned. “Hourglass Figure” isn’t one of them, but still might be a thing of the past because now some body types are being described as….AirPod-Shaped! The #BettyWhiteChallenge is on January 17th, the day our beloved icon Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday. The largest space telescope in history is about to BLOW YOUR MIND!!!!! — or not.

PODCAST: HERE