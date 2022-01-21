TV reporter gets hit by a car and continues reporting.

A reporter was struck by a car during a live TV broadcast in West Virginia Wednesday before she stood up, brushed it off and managed to finish her report, video shows.

Tori Yorgey of West Virginia’s WSAZ-TV was outside getting ready to report on a water main break in Dunbar when an SUV appeared in the shot and slammed into her, sending her crashing into the camera.

“Oh my god! I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK. I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK, Tim,” Yorgey said, referencing news anchor Tim Irr, who was in the split-screen.

Okay there are so many things wrong with this story!! I know news people have to keep a straight face but SERIOUSLY!!! The anchor doesn’t react at all and then while the reporter who is hit, gets up and is trying to reassure everyone she is ok.

The anchor then goes on to be the “Master of the obvious” and says there are emergency vehicles where she is and it can be confusing.

I don’t know about you but I see this playing out very different.

Like “Someone Call 911 our anchor has just been plowed down by a car!!!”

Maybe that is why I don’t do news!!!

Story and Video: HERE

Youtube: HERE