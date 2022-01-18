“I Hope” you have a great birthday: Gabby Barrett’s daughter turns one on Tuesday

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

2021 was a huge year for Gabby Barrett: She won numerous awards thanks to the success of her songs “I Hope” and “The Good Ones” and did a major tour. But the most impactful thing that happened to the American Idol alum in 2021 was welcoming her first child: daughter Baylah May, who celebrates her first birthday today.

When Gabby spoke to ABC Audio a couple months ago about Baylah’s latest accomplishments, she laughed that her daughter had reached the stage where she “wants to play with everything that’s not a toy. So plastic…a box…the rocks in the fireplace, the outlets…yeah, it’s a little scary!”

“I gotta keep my eyes on her at all times now,” she added. “Like, even if there’s like a little crumb on the floor, she’ll try to pick it up and put it in her mouth.”

“It’s an interesting age!” Gabby said of Baylah’s development. “But she has a blossoming personality right now that is so fun to watch.”

No doubt Gabby and her husband, fellow American Idol finalist Cade Foehner, have something special planned for Baylah’s big day today.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.