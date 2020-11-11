"I Hope" I can sing! Pregnant Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth set for long-awaited duet tonight

Tonight, fans will finally have a chance to see Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth take the stage together to perform their smash hit “I Hope” — and Gabby says she hopes the fact that she’s extremely pregnant won’t affect her performance.

The performance will take place at the 54th Annual Country Music Association awards, airing on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. “I Hope” is up for Single of the Year, while Gabby herself is up for New Artist of the Year. The rehearsals leading up to tonight’s show marked the first time Gabby ever met Charlie in person, because their duet was put together virtually — they didn’t record together in the studio.

“Hopefully it goes well. I’m having a hard time breathing, being in the third trimester and the baby just crushing your diaphragm, you know, all the good things!” Gabby says sarcastically.

“I don’t know, but I’m really excited and I think it’s gonna come together really well.”

Of course, in a perfect world, this year’s CMA Awards would be your standard award show: Gabby wouldn’t have to take a million COVID tests before participating in the ceremony, and she’d be able to hug her fellow artists and strut down a red carpet wearing a glamorous gown.

Soon after she was nominated, Gabby was asked to imagine what her fantasy CMA night would be…y’know, if there wasn’t a pandemic.

“Winning, in a big, comfortable, stretchy dress, because my belly will be large…NOT swollen feet,” she laughed. “And winning! I think that would be the ideal CMA fantasy for me.”

Even if “I Hope” doesn’t win tonight, it’s still top five on the Billboard Hot 100, and number one on the Billboard Adult Pop Songs chart. And on November 24, it may receive a few Grammy nominations, too.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.