"I Hope" and "Blinding Lights" set new milestones on the 'Billboard' Hot 100 chart

ABC

“I Hope” you realize just how long it’s taken for “I Hope” to get to where it is now on the Billboard Hot 100.

The hit Gabby Barrett/Charlie Puth duet has climbed to a new high of number three, and has now set the record for the longest climb ever to the top three of the chart: 46 weeks. The previous record was 43 weeks, set by Imagine Dragons‘ “Radioactive” back in 2013.

The song’s new position is due to increased sales after the two artists performed “I Hope” on the Country Music Association Awards on November 11.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s smash “Blinding Lights” is number five on the Hot 100; it’s the 39th week the song has spent in that chart’s top 10. That means it now ties the record Post Malone‘s “Circles” set earlier this year for most weeks ever spent in the top 10 of that chart in history.

Last week, The Weeknd was announced as the halftime performer for next year’s Super Bowl.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.