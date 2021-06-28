I Heart You So Much I Gotta Go!

It’s been a banner week for the underrepresented, as an active NFL player comes out as gay

and Victoria’s Secret acknowledges that not all women are a size 4.

And yet at the same time, a division of the Seattle Police Department has filed

a lawsuit alleging racial harassment coming from their peers!

Join us as we discuss how we’ve come so far and yet we still have so far to go.

Also, how did the fight against AIDS help us in the battle against Covid?

Why do flight attendants need self defense training?

And record-breaking heat has descended on the Pacific Northwest;

how are you keeping cool, and what are you doing to protect your pets?

Plus…if you’ve never received a text from Coach Laurie,

apparently you are really missing out! Or not.

