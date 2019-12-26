Credit: BigStockPhoto

I Hate It When This Happens

December 25, 2019

A North Carolina woman has a strange story to tell involving a flying catfish and her broken windshield.

Rhesa Walston said she was driving back to her home in Beaufort, N.C.  when she looked up and saw a bird carrying a huge fish.

“It was one of those slow-motion moments in life. I saw the fish and I saw him drop it,” she said.

That’s right. Nosediving straight for Walton’s windshield was a huge catfish.

It happened so quickly she didn’t have time to react. The catfish slammed against her windshield.

“There was glass all over my front seat…glass on my lap,” Walston stated.

She immediately checked on her daughter who was sitting the back seat.

She was able to pull over safely. Then, she realized no one would believe her because it sounded fishy.

She said she jumped out of her car to find the fish thinking no one would believe her.

Walston said she is getting her windshield fixed.

She will have to pay the $250 deductible, but Walston explained that she and her family are having a great laugh

over the catfish that crashed into her car.

