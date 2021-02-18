I Had to Help

10 year old boy brushes snow of 70 health care workers cars.

A 10-year-old in Westerly, Rhode Island, wanted to do something to thank health

care workers as they continue their front line battles against COVID-19.

In Rhode Island Christian Stone and Abbey Meeker, the mother of Christian’s best friend,

went out with snow brushes in hand to dig out the cars of the staff of Westerly Hospital.

“Christian wanted to do something good for nurses about a month ago when it stormed,

and he said next time it snowed, he wanted to clean cars off for nurses because of COVID.

