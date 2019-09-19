Credit: BigStockPhoto

I Got Kale

September 19, 2019

Move over coal, kale-flavored candy canes are here for the holidays.

Archie McPhee is selling packages of kale candy canes, saying the “treats” come with all the flavor of kale and none of the nutrition.

“No more pesky holiday flavors to worry about, just the bitter grassiness of your favorite vegetable,”

the company says. “Kale Candy Canes are our most controversial candy for some reason.

We’re just happy to be able to take America’s favorite vegetable and make it a part of Christmas.

It’s like Taylor Swift and Beyonce releasing an album together!”

If you’re looking to branch out from traditional holiday sweets, the Seattle company also carries a variety of

odd flavors like “Hamdy Canes” and pizza candy canes to “help you have a Merry Crust-mas.”

The candy canes go for around $6.50 a box. Find more information here.

